A man who is yet to be identified has committed suicide by hanging in Nkhotakota.

According to Nkhotakota police deputy public relations officer Paul Malimwe, the deceased was found by young boys who were hunting mouse at Makumba village in a mini forest in the district.

The scene of crime was visited by police alongside with medical personnel from Nkhotakota district hospital who confirmed the death.

Postmorterm established that the death was caused by strangulation.

Currently, the body of the deceased is being kept at Nkhotakota district hospital for identification.