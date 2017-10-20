Moyale Barracks assistant coach Charles Kamanga believes that nothing can stop his side from finishing in the top three of the 2017 TNM Super League.

Kamanga said this as the Mzuzu based soldiers prepare to face league leaders Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

According Kamanga, the Lions of Kaning’ina are optimistic that they will drop no point in their remaining matches for their dream to come true this season.

“It is possible to finish in the top three, we have all chances of winning all remaining games, definitely we will bring all the points,” he said.

Sunday’s match will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and it comes a week after Moyale booted Wanderers out of the FISD Challenge Cup.

Presently the Soldiers are on sixth position with 34 points and are 16 points behind the league leaders.