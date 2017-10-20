Musician Muhanya on Monday left the country for Paris, France, where he is expected to stay for a month.

His manager, Cosby Ngumuya, confirmed the development Thursday, saying Muhanya arrived in France on Tuesday.

He said the singer and guitarist has been invited to France by Association Bongo in partnership with Round Flat Records.

“This is an exciting invitation for him because, while in France, he will be recording new music, performing at concerts and networking with other international artists,” Ngumuya said.

He said that this was not just an ordinary trip since Muhanya would be representing Malawi.

“He is there as Muhanya [the individual; yes] but he is representing Malawi. When such opportunities come it means a lot for the artist but also the country,” Ngumuya said.

He hailed French Honorary Consul to Malawi, Luc Deschamps, for supporting the cause.

“The French Honorary Consul assisted us a lot because he is the one who wrote a letter on our behalf as to how beneficial this trip would be to Malawi’s cultural and touristic potential,” he said.

Decshamps confirmed writing a letter, saying it is a positive development for Muhanya.

“I looked at the programme and appreciated that it was very important in terms of music growth,” Deschamps said.

The artist released a new single, ‘Tisangalale’, in April this year.

The singer and guitarist told The Daily Times recently that he wants to do more in the music industry. He also said he wanted to represent the country outside.

“I am working very hard. I know it’s not easy but all I want is to produce music that would take me to the international stage and fly the country’s flag,” Muhanya said.

