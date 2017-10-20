Attacks on people suspected to be blood suckers have led to the arrest of 140 people in the Southern Region.

Police Inspector General Lexten Kachama told reporters on Friday that they have arrested 140 people for being involved in mob justice and for spreading rumours that there are blood suckers.

The reports of blood suckers have so far led to the killing of eight people in the southern region including a man with epilepsy who was burnt to death on Thursday in Blantyre.

“As police we are working day and night to get to the bottom of this. Our investigations have shown that all people who have been killed were innocent and we want to warn all those taking the law in their hands that they will be taken to task,” he said.

According to Kachama, those arrested include two people who were sending messages to people in Phalombe that they are blood suckers.

He however said there are no blood suckers in Malawi as people who has claimed to have had their blood suckers have not given tangible evidence of the matter.

Kachama said that the rumours are just being spread by some bad people who want to bring fear among Malawians.

He then called on other stakeholders such as clergy, media and Civil Society Organisations to join hands with the police in controlling the rumours about blood suckers.

Kachama also revealed that President Peter Mutharika has instituted a committee involving ministries of health, civic education, local government and home affairs to deal with the issue.