The police have not yet retrieved a pistol from a youth cadet of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who was arrested last week.

The youth cadet identified as Noel Kaiya was seen with a pistol when he accompanied Ben Phiri, the most powerful former aide of President Peter Mutharika, to a function in Thyolo.

The development attracted debate on the social media with others asking the police to arrest the DPP youth cadet.

On Thursday last week, the police arrested Kaiya.

But it has transpired that Kaiya is now a free man and the pistol is yet to be retrieved from him.

Police has since pressed charges of being found in possession of military attire to Kaita, 42, from Kwanjana Villagem Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in Thyolo District.