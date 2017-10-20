…Bridget Kumwenda dropped …..As Carol Ngwira gets

recalled

Malawi Netball National team coach Mary Waya has named her final 10 member squad for the Fast5 World Netball Series which is scheduled for October 28-29 in Melbourne, Australia.

Waya together with her technical team has selected a team comprising local players and one foreign based player for this year’s Fast5 World Netball Series.

The Queens coach has made a few changes on the centre where she has dropped Kukoma Diamonds’ experienced matchmaker Bridget Kumwenda.

The Malawi netball coach has handed Alinafe Kamwana her second international trip after she was included in the squad replacing Malawi’s Australia based shining star Mwai Kumwenda who was sent home from the camp by Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) for reporting late.

The Queens’ mentor has also called Queens veteran defender Caroline Ayuda Ngwira after she missed out in a number of national team assignments for close to two-years.

The Queens are expected to leave the country this Sunday 22nd October for Australia to take part in this year’s Fast5 World Netball Championship.

The Malawi Queens 10 member list is as follows;

Defender

Joanna Kachilika – Captain

Caroline Ngwira

Loreen Ngwira

Martha Dambo

Attackers

Thandie Galeta

Takondwa Lwazi

Shooters

Jane Chimaliro – Vice Captain

Joyce Mvula

Jessie Sanudi

Alinafe Kamwala

Technical Panel

Mary Waya – Head Coach

Griffin Michael Saenda – Assistant Coach

Agness Chaima – Team Manager

Gertrude Chilemba – Team Doctor