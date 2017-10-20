Retired Hip Hop veteran and Chief Executive Officer for Radio App, Mandela Mwanza on Wednesday got Vice President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima to intervene in online music sales.

Mandela went on social media platform Facebook to explain his displeasure at how network companies, TNM and Airtel are ripping them off.

“K30 out of every K200 per song” said Mandela.

He appealed to people with contact’s to Chilima to get his voice due his experience working at Airtel.

Mandela is quoted “He can intervene on behalf of all of us youngsters who have chosen to pursue employment through music rather than become unproductive youths”.

He later came back to announce he had gotten in contact with Chilima and has since offered to help.

The deep rapper introduced his mobile music purchasing application called Radio App however he came public to say the returns were only 15 percent and zero data revenue.

Mandela says he is contemplating on leaving the Malawian market as it is not lucrative for South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

He says his goal is to make sure youth are rewarded for their hard work and that they continue to stay on the righteous path despite tough economic times.

