



Raiply National Volleyball Championship will be held from November 3 to 5 at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu.

Qualifying games are underway across the country to identify 18 teams to battle it out in the ladies and men categories, according to Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) general secretary Jairosi Nkhoma.

“We are happy to announce that the sponsor, Raiply Malawi Limited, is still with us. The competition is on early November. So far, we are using regional leagues to identify 18 teams to qualify for the event,” he said.

Nkhoma said 10 teams will compete in men’s category while the other eight will be in women’s category.

“The host region will contribute four teams in each category. The South will contribute two women’s teams and three men’s teams. The same with Central Region,” he explained.

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) are defending champions in men’s category while Moyale Barracks won the ladies category.

KB coach McGodwin Mangani said they will defend the title.

“It is obvious that we will defend the titl. We have a strong squad and our preparations are on track,” he said.

Northern Region Volleyball League general secretary Daniel Mwakasoko indicated that they will ensure that they are represented by strong teams.

“This time around we are serious. We want to have strong teams at the tournament. We feel this can be the best approach if we are to do better,” he said.

This year’s champions automatically qualified for Zone-VI games scheduled to take place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from December 7 to17. n

The post Raiply Volleyball Championship next month appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link