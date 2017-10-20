The Lilongwe based musician Skefa Chimoto has said all is set for the recording and shooting of his first ever live DVD on Friday, October 20, 2017 in Blantyre.

This will be done at Mibawa entertainment centre in Blantyre during a final round of upcoming music competition which Mibawa limited has been staging for the last eight months.

Chimoto said the decision to shoot the live DVD is a positive response to his fans who have been asking for it for quite some time.

“There has been an outcry from my fans who love our live performance-but they don’t have anything to watch during free time at home. So the DVD is one way of quenching their entertainment thirst,” said Chimoto who promised fans a five star performance.

Chimoto said the DVD-which will be shot by Mibawa Limited-will take on board songs from all of his five albums namely; Wekha, Nabolamoya, Tisawanyoze, Ndife amodzi and Chikondi.

“I have rehearsed intensively together with my ‘Real Sounds Band’ to mesmerize the patrons on this day. We are not just studio artists. We want to show people that we are also good at live performance,” Chimoto brags.

In his remarks, Mibawa Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Nthakomwa said the Upcoming music competition is an initiative from Mibawa Company to support upcoming artists to expose their talents to the world.

Eight contestants are expected to compete in both genres of secular and gospel.

The winner of the competition will be signing recording deal with Mibawa Limited whereas the runner up artist will cart home K500, 000.00.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :