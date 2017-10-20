Since African pastors are already known by bizarre miracles, another pastor from South Africa has made news across the continent by using castle lite beer to heal sick congregants.

The pastor has been identified as Tshiamo of Glory Ministries church in an area called Garankuwa.

According to him, Jesus` first miracle was to turn water into wine hence his spiritual motivation comes from that miracle of Jesus Christ.

Last Sunday, he lined his members and made them drink Castle lite bottles.

Church members, especially women became drunk and danced through the whole service.