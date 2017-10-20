A man who was nabbed for the killing of his own wife has claimed that he stabbed her several times while he was still asleep.

Matthew Phelps, an alleged murderer said he stabbed his wife 123 times in his sleep after downing cough medicine.

According to The Sun News, the 29-year-old man made the claims via his attorney at court in Raleigh, North Carolina

A mugshot taken hours after the attack shows evangelical Christian Phelps’ face covered in specks of blood allegedly from wife Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps, 29.

He is currently being held at the Wake County jail without bail charged with first degree murder in the slaying of his wife.

Phelps originally told emergency dispatchers: “I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor.”

He said he had been suffering from insomnia and had accidentally taken more medicine than he should have the night before.

At around 1:10am on September 1 he called 911 at his home in Raleigh.

A recording made public by police shows Phelps saying: “There’s blood all over me, and there’s a bloody knife on the bed. I think I did it”.

“I took more medicine than I should have.

“I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night.”

He can also be heard sobbing and saying that his wife did not deserve to be killed.

Phelps, a graduate of Kentucky’s Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, has been charged with murder.

He is being held without bail at Wake County jail ahead of a court appearance on Tuesday.