Salima South Legislator Uladi Mussa has insisted that he is still the party’s acting president and vice-president.

The politician has claimed that the party has not told him that he was fired hence he is still its leader.

Mussa was fired from the two positions by PP national executive committee (NEC) after he declared that party founder Joyce Banda is no longer president of the party.

The legislator said he expected the party to tell him reasons for his firing but the PP has not communicated to him.

“We agreed to meet on September 13 and to my surprise they met on September 9. Why did they not invite me? I am still the acting president of the party and the first vice-president because I haven’t received any communication in writing or even a call,” he said.

However, PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni maintained that Mussa is an ordinary member of the party but is free to contest for any position at the party’s convention.

“He was appointed by the president of the party and the same president has fired him. So he has no mandate to speak anything on behalf of the party,” said Chimpeni.