



Fired People’s Party (PP) acting president Uladi Mussa, who was also the party’s vice-president responsible for the Central Region, has said he still holds the position of acting president and vice-president despite his firing.

PP national executive committee (NEC) fired Mussa from his positions in the party following recommendations made by the party’s disciplinary committee over his sentiments that the party’s president Joyce Banda’s term had expired.

In an interview yesterday, Mussa said he is still acting president and vice-president of the party for the Central Region since he has not been officially communicated to about his firing.

“The NEC is supposed to tell you why you were fired but I am surprised that they have not invited me to their meetings. In the first meeting [disciplinary], we agreed to meet on September 13 and to my surprise they met on September 9. Why did they not invite me? I am still the acting president of the party and the first vice-president because I haven’t received any communication in writing or even a call,” he said.

Mussa further said the party is planning to hold a convention at which he will contest for the presidency.

He added that it is time to revamp the party in preparation for the 2019 general election and not removing people who can assist in this process.

Commenting on the matter in a separate interview, PP publicity secretary Noah Chimpeni said the party maintains its stand that Mussa was fired from his position in the party and that he is now an ordinary member.

“We already communicated to the nation that we have fired him from his position. He was appointed by the president of the party and the same president has fired him. So he has no mandate to speak anything on behalf of the party,” said Chimpeni.

PP suspended Mussa last month for declaring that he was taking over the party’s presidency from Banda, arguing that her tenure had expired. n

