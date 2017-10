Malawian professional based in Mozambique Schumacher Kuwali took his top league Mocambola goal tally to 11 after scoring on his return from a long injury lay off for his club Ferroviario Nampula last week. Kuwali’s…

The post Kuwali takes goal tally to 11 as Mozambique league season winds up appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link