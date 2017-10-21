Spreading like wild fire now. To the two ministers, Henry Mussa and Nicholas Dausi, who spent their press conference blaming the opposition for fuelling the rumors, what do they say now? It does not help to be insecure when such matters arise, one rushing into clearing his name when actually it has nothing to do with them.

To all reasonable men, the rumor and the activity was not started by government. No sane person can blame it for that. But what we can now blame government for is the way it has reacted. Time and resources have been wasted on the blame game while innocent people are being beaten and torched to death. At this point, the issue is about public order, and the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was right; the party does not have control over security matters in this country. Government has.

But more to that, perhaps the biggest challenge on this issue has been how President Mutharika has chosen to respond. The matter is fast turning into a national security issue, and the President is the only man who has command over what needs to be done. Besides that he also has moral authority to speak against it. But it has not been like that.

Most Malawians believe in the existence of witchcraft. But on the blood sucking rumors, a personal general assessment has people laughing it off. But these are people in the urban areas. The violence around the rumor is happening in the rural areas where most people have an even more strong belief for blood sucking. When government is approaching the issue cautiously, one cannot help it but understand.

But what is the benefit of cautious when it is not helping? President Mutharika recently visited the ‘victims’ of blood sucking and listened to their testimonies. As a learned man, and together with his advisors, they know that there cannot be blood sucking. But they have chosen to be for people who claim to be ‘victims’. As much as this is a careful approach, little do the authorities know that it is like telling the ‘victims’ that, indeed, blood sucking is real.

That is why it has not helped the situation. Over six lives now lost, and it is spreading even fast into Blantyre, the commercial city, where there are over a million people. The commotion this will cause in the city will not be easy to control as when it was in Phalombe and Mulanje. They say truth sets one free. This could have been the approach by government. It could have seized the moment and plant into people the idea that blood sucking is not real, if the President had strongly spoken against the rumor.

Still, the only official reaction is the blame that rests on the opposition. To make matters worse, when the President visited the affected districts, Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa of the area openly told the gathering that this is a superstitious issue and it will be dealt with in the same way. But people’s cars and lives are not superstitious. They are physical. When the Chief is preparing to deal with the matter superstitiously, on the ground, it is being manifested physically, and that is a cause for worry.

Government has to strongly come in. There are times when, as a leader, one has to stamp his personal take no matter how different it could be to a group of people. As long as there is evidence for it, being honest with oneself is always liberating. Politics should not just be about playing people’s game to avoid losing their support.

It was a good move at first when government played by people’s minds. At the rate it is going, even those killed or victimized have loved ones who need government to step in for them. If ever there was a moment to strongly speak against witchcraft belief, this was it. Its effects have not only been seen in the blood sucking misfortune, over a year ago, we lost six innocent elderly people in Neno from the same. There is hate every day and mistrust going on among people from this belief.

President Mutharika is a good learned man. Some trusted him with power for his intellectual capabilities. He may have been advised to act as he did, but to all close to him, let the President step in for that common man who will have nowhere to run to when the mob start beating him as a suspect. He too has dreams and a life to fulfil. Politics should matter less when lives are being lost. This is what we can hope for from government.

As a nation, we lack the capacity to grow from our experiences. There is no enough debate that lifts us up to new beliefs and actions. This will happen and cease. But with our schools still teaching children about people flying to Johannesburg at night, churches still preaching to young believers that Satan is the cause of witchcraft and government itself allowing witchdoctors to continue practicing and sow hatred and mistrust among friends and families, expect no lasting solution. A quick and bold stance from government is needed more than ever. Little does it know that, among others, such things happen from discontented people. This energy may be channeled to some of its functions due to other challenges like the economy. As they celebrate shifting the blame to the opposition, an unnoticed little hole at the corner may be sinking the very same ship they are directing. Government may think it has mastered Malawi, but human nature is something else.