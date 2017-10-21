A fourth year student from The Polytechnic has drowned in Lake Malawi in Mangochi district.

According to a press statement made available to Malawi24 released by Polytechnic Student Union , the student Evans Banda was studying for a degree in Commerce at the college which is a constituent college of University of Malawi.

According to the statement , Banda went to Mangochi where the final year commerce students were continuing with their symposium celebrations.

The Polytechnic Students Union has since sent condolences to his family, friends and the entire student community.