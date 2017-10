Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he is shocked and disheartened with smear campaign on social media allegedly linking him to the bloodsucking myth in Malawi. The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader adds he could hardly believe…

The post Prophet Bushiri disheartened with some Malawians linking him to vampirism: ‘Spare me your insults’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link