Police at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Friday arrested a South African man identified as Dennis Sandile Payi for smuggling cocaine.

The suspect holding a South African passport number A02712219 arrived at the airport at around 14:40 hours from Brazil via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines.

According airport police branch spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde Lee, upon arrival Dennis Sandile went through all normal Aviation Security checks and nothing was found in his possession.

“Due to information Police had from well-wishers who tipped us, this did not discourage or stop Police detectives from engaging an extra gear.

“Thereafter his travelling bag was taken to the X-Ray machine where the suspected Dangerous Drug was finally discovered concealed in the linings of the bag,” Chitonde told Malawi24.

Then the bag was partially torn apart and the suspected substance was physically found.

Meanwhile the suspect is in custody at Chileka Police Station waiting to appear before court to answer two counts of being found in possession of illicit drug and illegal importation of the same.

Officer In-Charge of Chileka Airport Police Mr.C.Kamzingeni (ACP) has since warned the general public to stop this illegal business.