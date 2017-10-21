It could be a decisive week for the TNM Super League contenders as leaders Be Forward Wanderers look to grab the advantage against relegation bound Chitipa United at the newly built Karonga Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

While the Nomads remain in pole position, the league race is destined to go down to the wire as the Lali Lubani boys, Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets are all firmly in title contention. This weekend sees a host of Super League action and could have a massive influence on the title race.

The pacesetters will face a side which has vowed to dent their title hopes but Wanderers have made it clear that they will spoil Chitipa United’s plans of opening the stadium in a grand style.

The first meeting between the two sides ended 2-1 in favor of the Nomads but this time around, the rookies have vowed not to go down without a fight.

Nothing less than a win will do for Wanderers if they are to maintain their five point lead over the second placed Silver Strikers.

Both teams have no injury concerns ahead of the encounter.

In the other massive clash of the day, the Central Bankers will be welcomed by Blantyre United at Chilomoni Stadium.

The Bankers were lucky to collect maximum points last week when they narrowly beat Azam Tigers and if they underestimate the rookies, they might find themselves more points behind leaders Wanderers.

The fixture will be a tricky outfit for the Bankers to contend with, considering the rookies will be aiming to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Moyale Barracks last week if they are to keep their survival hopes alive.

The Bankers will be welcoming back their top goal scorer Mathews Sibale from suspension.

At Kalulu Stadium, Tigers will play host to struggling Blue Eagles while Civil Sporting Club will entertain in-form Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

The action continues on Sunday with other exciting fixtures.

After playing Chitipa United, the Nomads will have another battle to fight, playing Moyale Barracks just a week after losing to the Mzuzu based Soldiers in the Fisd Cup competition.

At Chilomoni Stadium, 13-time Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets will lock horns with Blue Eagles while Red Lions will welcome Silver Strikers at Balaka Stadium.

At Dedza Stadium, bottom side Masters Security play host to Dwangwa United while MAFCO FC will welcome Mzuni FC at Chitowe Stadium.