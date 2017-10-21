Three people are in Police custody for murdering an innocent person who was suspected of being a bloodsucker at Chendausiku in Balaka.

The three Mazuzo Kasiyamphanje aged 21, Amosi Kasiyamphanje aged 17 and Paul Zowa, 21, alongside their friends who are at large assaulted to death Alfonso Galagala aged 30 who went there to see his relations.

Eastern Region Police spokesperson Joseph Sauka said the three alongside their friends who are at large met Galagala at Chendausiku Trading Centre during the night of 16th October and heavily assaulted him.

According to Sauka, police rushed to the scene after being informed by well-wishers but found the deceased in unconscious state.

He died an hour later at Balaka District Hospital where he was rushed by the Police.

Meanwhile, Police are still hunting for the other suspects and once arrested they will all answer murder charges in accordance with section 209 of the Penal Code.

Mazuzo Kasiyamphanje and Amosi Kasiyamphanje come from Kambadi village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district while Paul Zoya comes from M’mangeni village, in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in the same district of Balaka.

The deceased Alfonso Galagala was coming from Chikadya 1 village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu district..

In a related development, two people are in Police custody at Machinga Police Station for assaulting Mussa Abudu on suspicion that he was a bloodsucker.

The two are Lekesi Kamanga, 45, who comes from Chisonga village, Traditional Authority Kawinga in Machinga district and Kennedy Nudi 49 who comes from Kuchikanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Chamba in the same district of Machinga.

According to the victim Mussa Abudu, the suspects together with their friends who are large met him on the night of 19th October while he was on his way to a funeral.

The gang accused him of being a bloodsucker then started beating him but by God’s grace, he escaped and reported the matter to Police where he was referred to the hospital.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the two who were identified by the victim as ring leaders.

Meanwhile the victim is admitted to Malosa Mission Hospital and the suspects are still in Police custody and are expected to appear before court soon where they will answer a case of unlawful wounding.

The victim Mussa Abudu comes from Songolo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chamba in the same district of Machinga.

Meanwhile, Police in the region are appealing to the general public to avoid spreading these romours which are bringing unnecessary fear to the general public and also to avoid taking the law in their hands when they arrest anyone suspected of being involved in criminal acts.