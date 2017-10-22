Nyasa Big Bullets assumed second position in the Tnm Super League after sweeping aside Blue Eagles 3-0 in a match filled with controversy at a packed Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday.

All the goals came in the second half with Chiukepo Msowoya and Bright Munthali adding onto Emmanuel Zoya’s controversial first to take the team’s tally to 47 points, one ahead of Silver Strikers who slipped into third position after being condemned to their first league defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Red lions at the Balaka stadium.

Bullets now trail leaders Be forward Wanderers by 7 points as Wanderers romped past Moyale Barracks 1-3 in Mzuzu.

BB however have played a game less than both Wanderers and Silver.

BB were far from their fluent best in the first half, allowing the visitors to find lots of spaces in midfield which they dominated.

Eagles captain Micium Mhone was a handful to the BB defence while Stuart Mbunge and Gilbert Chirwa run the show at the heart of the pack.

The Area 30 side had an improvised centre back pairing of midfielders Philip Masiye and Gregory Nachipo, who filled the boots of injured defenders Akim Kazombo and Alfeous Nyoni.

Despite putting up a less convincing display, Bullets carved out some two openings which Muhammad Sulumba and Yamikani Fodya failed to convert.

The cops who are among the 3 teams to have beaten Bullets this season, had their own decent chance as well, falling kindly for their prolific goal poacher Mphatso Phillimon, who blazed the ball over the bar from the box.

Bullets didn’t take time to ring the changes in the second half as they shuffled up things, with stylish midfielder Mike Mkwate replacing defender Bashir Maunde, to adopt a 3-5-2 formation from 4-4-2.

With matters on the balance, second assistant referee Joseph Nyauti threw the match into controversy when he raised his flag for Zoya’s goal on 65 minutes, seemingly for offside only to drop it down after being confronted by some Bullets players.

When asked by centre referee Ishmael Chizinga on the reason behind the raised flag, Nyauti said it was meant to alert Chizinga that the ball had crossed the goal line.

But surprisingly instead of running to the halfway line as per the laws, Nyauti just stood on the same position drawing the anger of the visiting team.

It took about five minutes for play to resume as Eagles players protested against the given goal.

While Eagles had all the reasons to feel aggrieved by the controversy surrounding the first goal, they had no qualms about second 3 minutes later.

Sulumba nutmegged Nachipo on the halfway line before breaking away on the right. He then selflessly laid a square ball for Msowoya whose shot was deflected in by Eagles defender Semu Banda.

From then on it was one way traffic as Bullets kept pressing for more.

Although Phillimon forced BB goalie Rabson Chiyenda into a superb save with an intelligent effort, the visitors did not do enough to change the state of affairs.

Mhone was withdrawn for former Bullets star Dave Ng’ambi while Chisomo Chilasa replaced Vitumbiko Kumwenda but still to no avail.

BB’s Ernest Petulo made way for Mussa Manyenje but it was their final substitute Munthali who made an instant impact.

He tapped home a rebound from Msowoya’s shot on 84 minutes, few seconds after his introduction, to send the red army into ruptures.

Bullets have now kept a record of 11 consecutive clean sheets in the league.

The last time they conceded a league goal was on 16 July in a 1-2 reverse at Silver Strikers.

Assistant coach Elia Kananji admitted Sunday’s encounter was not an easy one despite getting the 3 points and goals.

“We struggled in the first half but upped our game in the second. I thank the boys for applying the half time instructions. This result will have a psychological boost on the team ahead of Saturday’s derby against our rivals Wanderers,” said Kananji.

Eagles team manager Ken Mponda faulted the referees for the contentious first goal which he said disrupted his team’s rhythm of play.

“The lads had a good game until the referee awarded BB the controversial goal. It took off the concentration from the boys, no wonder we conceded the second goal 3 minutes later. Many teams have complained of poor officiation this season but it seems all that is falling on deaf ears,” lamented Mponda.

He however said their trip to the south was not a complete disappointment having beaten Azam tigers 2-0 on Saturday.

The cops are fifth in the league with 35 points from 23 fixtures.

Their next assignment is a trip to the north for a double header against Chitipa United and Mzuni in the league.

But before that they will have to face the same Mzuni in the Fisd Challenge Cup at their backyard, on Thursday.

Bullets however will meet Karonga United in the same competition on Wednesday.