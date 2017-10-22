The Ministry of Health has called for more awareness on mental health issues as one way of reducing cases of mental illness.

The remarks were made on Friday during World Mental Health Day commemoration in Zomba district.

Chief Director in the Ministry of Health Ben Chisamile expressed concern over lack of public awareness on mental health issues saying it is one of the factors contributing to mental health problems.

He however noted that the ministry is doing all it can to address some of the challenges being faced by the mentally ill persons in Malawi.

“The issue of mental health is a major problem in the country and from the statistics that have been presented today, many of us are aware of challenges surrounded by mental health people,” he explained.

Chisamile added that as one way of dealing with the issue, government will develop some strategies in various health services aimed at addressing mental health issues.

On her part, Director of Mental Health Services in the Ministry of Health Immaculate Chamangwana said many people in the country suffer from mental health but the chances of being recognised in their society are very low.

Chamangwana said mental health affects every Malawian including those working in mental health facilities hence the need proper measures.

This year’s event was commemorated under the theme mental health in the workplace