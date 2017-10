President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has commended the formation of the Ngumano wa Sena na Mangánja cultural grouping saying such groups promote oneness. Mutharika made the remarks Saturday when he attended the launch of the…

The post Mgumano wa Mang’anja na Sena group launched: Mutharika says cultural interaction promotes unity appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link