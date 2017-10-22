Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) decision to let Malawi go to this year’s Fast5 World Netball Series without Mwawi Kumwenda has been received with mixed reactions by the Malawi netball fraternity.

The star was expelled from the Queens training camp for reporting late to camp and despite calls from various quarters to include her in the squad for the tournament, NAM has insisted that she will not go.

Some netball fans have expressed satisfaction with the Netball body’s decision to drop Mwawi claiming that NAM made a right decision in dropping the top shooter as such its decision has to be respected by all netball fanatics in Malawi.

One of the football fanatics who was happy with NAM’s decision to maintain it’s the decision of going to this year’s tournament without the netball star is Grace Kandulu.

“I don’t have problems with NAM’s decision. No player is bigger than the team, how can a player of Mwawi’s calibre report to camp four days after the team has already resumed training ahead of this year’s tournament in Australia.

“The conduct which the shining netball star showed was uncalled for, big up NAM for dropping the player!” she said.

Haward Matsimbe concurred with Kandulu and said Mwawi deserved to be dropped for reporting to camp late.

However, other fans were not happy with the decision saying if Malawi will not perform well at this year’s Fast5 World Netball Series NAM will be blamed.

This will be the second time for Mwawi to miss a major netball tournament as in 2014 NAM also dropped her for the World Cup netball trip accusing her of lack of discipline after she asked NAM to give the players their training and games bonuses arrears.

Queens are expected to leave the country this today for Australia to take part in this year’s Fast5 World Netball Championship.

Meanwhile, NAM general secretary Carol Bapu has said the team is ready for this year’s tournament as the coach has named a quality squad which has the capability of delivering good results.