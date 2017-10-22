



TNM Super League favourites Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers were yesterday held by bottom-placed teams as the battle for the 2017 championship took a dramatic turn.

Table anchors Chitipa United pulled off a surprise draw against league leaders Wanderers at the newly-built Karonga Stadium.

Blantyre United, who lie on position 15, came from behind to salvage a point in their match against the Bankers at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

For the two rookies it was enough to get a point from the matches while for the two giants, two precious points were lost.

The results are good news to thirdplaced Nyasa Big Bullets, who can move to second position, and also narrow the gap between them and Wanderers, if they beat Blue Eagles this afternoon at Chilomoni Stadium.

The Nomads started strongly in Karonga, forcing a couple of saves from Chitipa goalkeeper Jeremiah Simfukwe. Led by Under-20 striker Abel Mwakilama, the host reorganised themselves and put up a gallant fight.

The hosts at times also threatened to get a goal, but were kept at bay by Wanderers goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa.

Wanderers coach Yasin Osman felt his team did not do much to win the match. “We were keeping the ball, but we failed to score.

This is not good. We need to be more aggressive upfront,” he said. His counterpart, Kondwani Mwalweni, said it was a tough game.

He, however, thanked the home fans for their support in the first-ever Super League match at the venue.

At Chilomoni Stadium, Blantyre United came from behind to force a draw against Silver. Cuthbert Sineta cancelled Levison Maganizo’s first-half strike for the two sides to share a point each.

With Wanderers having dropped points against Chitipa, the status quo at the top remains unchanged. They still lead with 51 points while Silver are second with 46 points.

In Lilongwe, defending champions Kamuzu Barracks’ (KB) resurrection continued with a 1-0 victory over Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium.

An 11th minute strike from midfielder Harvey Nkacha ensured the defending champions victory. KB now has bagged 31 points from 22 games while Civil, who have suffered the first loss in the second round, has 34 points from 22 games.

Blue Eagles beat Azam Tigers 2-0 at Chiwembe Stadium with goals from Stuart Mgunge and Mphatso Phillimon.

The post Nomads frustrated appeared first on The Nation Online.





