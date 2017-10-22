Swallows football club from Ntcheu have won the 2017 Central Region Fisd Challenge Cup.

The team was crowned champions on Saturday afternoon at Dedza Community Stadium after beating Soccer Saints of Dedza 4-1 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Although Soccer Saints lost the championship, they will still play at the national level for finishing as Central Region runners up.

Swallows have since been rewarded K1 Million for being champions at regional level.

Swallows fc team manager Andrew Manyowa descibed the game as tough since their opponents were playing on home ground hence were being motivated by their supporters.

“For us being visitors it was difficult to adapt to the situation but we tried our best in the second half to win the game,” Manyowa said.

On his part, Soccer Saints Fc Coach Chikumbutso Mkandawire attributed his team’s loss to lack of finishing among his charges.

Mkandawire said: “We had so many chances in the first half but our strikers did not utilize them and at the end we got punished through the penalties.”

Speaking in an interview after the game, Antonio Manda who is Central Region Football Association Vice General Secretary said good working relationship among different stakeholders has led to success in running the cup.

He said during the tournament in the Central Region, good working relationship that was there has helped to have no issues of violence in various football grounds.

“We had a wonderful tournament here in the Central Region. In fact, we did not have any scene of violence elsewhere, and the games have ended well.

“This is what we have been expecting, Central Region people are always good, and we have seen it today during the final. We had a wonderful final so let Swallows fc celebrate. They are the champions,” he said.

Manda however urged Swallows and Dedza Soccer Saints to prepare well so that they should perform on a high note at the national level.

In the national phase, the two teams will compete against teams from other regions and Super League sides.