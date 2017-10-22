Police in Machinga district are keeping in custody two men for stealing bags of fertilizer.

According to Machinga police publicist, Constable Davie Sulumba, the suspects have been identified as Steven Kazembe and Clement Nkasa.

Sulumba said during the night of October 18 police received information that the suspects were offloading bags of fertilizer at Liwonde from a truck registration number LA 5055.

The fertilizer was loaded at Optichem in Blantyre and was supposed to be delivered at Liwonde Malawi Fertilizer Company.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the two.

Nkasa who is a driver at Litifu Transport Company admitted that he connived with Kazembe to sell him some of the fertilizer and they were communicating through cellphone.

The suspects met within Liwonde Township and offloaded unpacked fertilizer from the truck. That was where the police found them.

Police have managed to recover 27 bags of fertilizer and the suspects are in custody.

Nkasa has been charged with offence of theft contrary to section 278 while Kazembe has been charged with offence of possessing property suspected to have been stolen contrary to section 328 of the penal code respectively.

Police have since urged community members to continue working in partnership with police to deal with such malpractice.

Steve Kazembe hails from Mbosongwe village, Paramount Chief Kawinga in Machinga while Nkasa comes from Chakachadza Village, Traditional Authority Pemba in Dedza District.