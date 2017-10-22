A human rights activist has expressed concern over an incident in Lilongwe where some women stripped naked and urinated on another woman.

A video clip and pictures which have gone viral on social media show a group of women stripping naked and harassing a woman whom they accused of revealing one of the attacker’s HIV status.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, activist Lucky Mbewe who is the executive director of Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (CYECE) said the act is shocking since it involves women attacking another woman.

“Too bad coming at a time we are advancing initiatives to end Gender Based Violence which is perpetrated by men on women and now it’s women against women,” Mbewe told Malawi24.

Police so far have arrested three women in connection to the incident and the suspects will appear in court soon.

Mbewe has appealed to authorities to punish the women so that others should learn a lesson.

“We appeal for stiff punishment to set example for would be offenders on the same cases,” he said.

According to Mbewe, CYECE conducts awareness campaigns on ills of both gender based violence (GBV). The organisation also organises dialogue sessions on GBV with key policy makers at all levels.

“We engage chiefs, religious leaders and women on how best to how best to reduce such cases, training men and young boys as champions in their communities to fight GBV,” he told Malawi24.