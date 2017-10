Zathu Pa Wailesi is currently on the road ahead of Season 2 launch of the exciting youth radio show on November 6, 2017. Speaking to Nyasa Times, Zathu pa Wailesi publicist Zilanie Gondwe said the road…

The post Zathu pa Wailesi embarks on road shows ahead of Season 2 launch appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link