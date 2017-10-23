



Blantyre giants Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets engaged an extra gear Sunday to make clear statements on their respective missions to lift this year’s TNM Super League title.

Both sides won their matches with relative ease to make sure that the championship returns to Blantyre after its season-long stay in Lilongwe.

While claiming maximum points in a 3-1 win over Moyale in Mzuzu for Wanderers simply meant consolidating their lead in the 16-team league, Bullets’ victory was special in that the People’s Team displaced Silver Strikers from second position.

The Nomads now have 54 points while Bullets have amassed 47 points as they continue to play catch-up with their sworn rivals.

Silver might as well count themselves out of the title race as they suffered their first loss in the league after going down 1-0 to Red Lions to remain on 46 points.

Wanderers deservedly overcame Moyale Barracks to avenge their 2-0 Fisd Challenge Cup loss at the same venue.

Precious Sambani headed in from Josephy Kamwendo’s corner kick in the ninth minute to give the visitors an early lead.

Esau Kanyenda then capitalised on Moyale goalkeeper Simeon Harawa’s blunder to double the Nomads’ lead six minutes later.

The hosts came close to scoring through Deus Nkutu and Khuda Muyaba moments later, but Richard Chipuwa in the Nomads’ goal was well placed to avert danger.

Chamveka Gwetsani pulled one back for the Lions of Kaning’ina 16 minutes later with a long-range left-footed drive.

Khumbo Ng’ambi sealed Wanderers’ sweet victory in the 60th minute.

Matters changed from bad to worse for the home side as they were reduced to 10 men after Zondiwe Munthali was given marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Wanderers Coach, Yasin Osman, said the win was a massive boost to his team’s title hopes considering Silver’s defeat to Red Lions.

“After getting frustrated by Chitipa, we needed to do everything possible to win against Moyale. We still have to keep fighting though,” Osman said.

His Moyale counterpart, Nicholas Mhango, faulted his goalie for conceding what he described as “avoidable goals”.

“We tried to score and we fought hard to equalise but we conceded the third goal which killed us off,” lamented Mhango, whose side remains seventh with 34 points from 24 games.

Bullets scored through Chiukepo Msowoya, Emmanuel Zoya and Bright Munthali while Red Lions’ priceless goal came from Chimwemwe Chidanti.

In other matches, Mafco were 2-1 winners over visiting Mzuni with Masters Security trouncing Dwangwa United 2-0.





