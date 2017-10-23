



Business almost came to a standstill in Zomba City on Saturday as students and alumni of Zomba Catholic Secondary School, also known as Box 2, marched to launch celebration week of 75 years of the institution’s existence.

The climax of the celebrations will take place on October 28 at the school’s campus.

Clad in their school uniform and led by the school’s brass band, the almost five-kilometre procession started from Gymkhana Club ground through the city streets up to Sadzi Trading Centre, commonly known as three miles and back to the school campus.

Some notable alumni present during the march were the school’s board chairperson Professor Richard Tambulasi and the chairperson of the celebrations’ organising committee Leonard Kalindekafe.

Speaking after the march, Tambulasi said the aim of the activity was to raise awareness to the general public.

“These celebrations are very important because 75 years has gone and the school has made several achievements such as producing a human resource that is serving the country in various positions,” he said.

In his remarks, the school’s head teacher Francis Jumbe said they are ready to hold the event which he said will start with a Eucharist Mass this Wednesday.

“It is a memorable moment for most of us and we have adequately prepared for the big event. Several activities have been lined up ranging from sports to entertainment. We will also have the Minister of Education as the guest of honour on this day,” Jumbe explained.

One of the current students, Andrew Chidothi, expressed delight for being part of the event.

He said they are going to preserve the spirit of hard work which the former students left to put the school on the map.

