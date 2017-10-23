



Vice-President Saulos Chilima contested in a Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) Charity Golf Tournament which raised unprecedented K320 million at the Lilongwe Golf Club on Saturday.

The funds will be used to set up a fund at the Thyolo-based university to support needy students.

Announcing the amount raised, Chilima described the initiative as crucial as it will help keep needy students in school.

“At first, the university targeted K100 million but we said we can raise the bar. So we talked to companies on the importance of their support towards this cause. We are pleased with what we have realised,” he said.

Chilima said the figure could reach K400 million, saying: “Other companies have pledged to contribute. What remains is that their boards approve the funding. Our target is to raise K1 billion for this school fund.”

Must vice-chancellor Address Malata said they will make the golf tournament an annual event with next year’s planned for Blantyre Golf Club.

“We need more resources to ensure that nobody drops out of school because of lack of school fees,” she said.

During the tournament, a team of Lab Enterprise emerged winners after netting 91 points. Northern Region Water Board came second with 86 points while Nocma came third with 85 points.

Speaking after being declared winners, one of Lab Enterprise players Adam Sailesi said there were overwhelmed by the victory considering that there was stiff competition.

Over 80 golfers contested during the tournament whose main sponsor was FDH bank which contributed K62.5 million.

