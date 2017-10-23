



Fifteen FMB Cricket Tournament teams have secured individuals sponsors, a development that has also resulted in change of their names.

The sponsored teams are now called Orange Kukoma, Mapeto White, MSC Pharmanova, Silver Su Kam, Gold Fattani, Blue Royal Motors, Grey Lido, Yellow Siku Transport, Tete Issak Wholesalers, Brown Rik Wholesalers, Green Conforzi), ISC KU Distributors, White 2 Turbotech, OCC Indians Bread Talk and Super Silver 2.

Oriental Cricket Club (OCC) Lankans team is the only team yet to find a sponsor in the K3.5 million competition.

“These sponsors are committed to providing most of the teams’ needs during and prior to the games. As organisers of the tournament, we are happy to see more companies coming in to complement support from our main sponsors FMB,” said Mpingwe Sports Club (MSC) executive member Shiraz Zaveri.

According to Silver Su Kam captain Saeed Limdawala, the complementary support from the companies will go a long way in enhancing competition among teams, thereby, making the tournament more exciting for the fans.

“On our part, we will try our best to win the tournament so as to impress our sponsors. This is what the other teams have also planned and this means tough competition,” he said.

