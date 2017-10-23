Doctors in Malawi have said claims by people in the Southern Region that there are blood suckers are not true and are a case of mass hysteria.

According to a statement signed by Dr Amos Salimanda who is The Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) president, evidence gathered from health facilities in the affected districts shows that no one has adequate clinical evidence to support any of the many claims to date and all people claiming to be victims have normal blood count.

The doctors say the rumours of blood sucking in various districts in the Southern Region are nothing more than mass hysteria.

“The initial isolated incidents may have had elements of Shared Delusion Disorder. This is when a dominant individual who is deluded and can have those following him believe and internalize his delusions. Shared delusion is usually confined to a locality.

“In view of the magnitude of the problem in that it is affecting many districts and the readiness of many Malawians to internalize these beliefs this presentation would constitute that of Mass Hysteria. It is the considered view of the Society that such blood suckers do not exist! This is purely Mass Hysteria,” says the statement.

In the statement, SMD has also expressed concern over recent incidents where health workers were attacked after being accused into blood sucking saga.

The doctors say the irate behaviour by some individuals who were accusing health workers of being blood suckers for carrying medical devices such as stethoscope is unwelcome.

“The Society is further disturbed by the reports of thuggery that has resulted into some health workers being attacked for carrying a stethoscope, and some have had unfortunate incidences of having their vehicles smashed, and in others having their possessions taken off them for being suspected of being blood suckers, and or in pursuit of the non-existent suckers,” reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, some ambulances have also been attacked whilst being used to ferry patients to and or from hospital.

“This is despicable and we condemn all these and all similar acts of barbarism on innocent people unreservedly and in the strongest language possible.

“No health worker can suck blood with a stethoscope, nor with a power bank. In fact no one else can!” says the statement.

Recently, Inspector General of Malawi Police Lexten Kachama also refuted claims that there are blood suckers in some parts of the country.