Police in Mzimba on Friday raided the homes of a man and his son where they found a rifle and ammunition.

The police found an antique rifle and 17 rounds of live ammunitions.

The two are Belton Mkandawire aged 60 and his son John Mkandawire who stay at Mbalachanda in Mzimba.

Police public relations officer for the district Peter Botha said Police detectives raided the houses of the men after well-wishers tipped the police that the two were keeping offensive weapons in their homes.

“On the material date and time head of Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D) for Mzimba Police Station Inspector Gilbert Dickson and his team raided the houses of the two where an antique rifle and the said ammunitions were recovered,” Police said.

The two come from Mtembelembe village, Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba district.

They will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of offensive weapon.