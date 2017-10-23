Death has been announced of a fourth year student at polytechnic in the commercial capital Blantyre.

Evance Banda died on Saturday after drowning in Lake Malawi in the eastern district of Mangochi.

Police Station Deputy Spokesperson Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed of the incident in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Daudi, the deceased met his fate when the students went swimming around noon on Saturday.

Banda was among the Polytechnic’s fourth year students who were having a symposium at Andrews Holiday Resort.

Banda hails from Mphimbi Village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa.