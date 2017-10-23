In society, it seems, it is accepted to shake hands only with men. If you can hug a girl or just wave her in a friendly atmosphere, then, in business, the inability to shake hands with the women is a problem. It is the problem of business ethics: you go to the office, shake hands with all men-colleagues, and just tell your boss, “Hello” because she’s a woman. But what, in essence, is changing with people shaking hands?

Nothing changes for you. Nonetheless, for the girls, this is an additional reason to feel that you treat them as equals and with respect. Handshakes for girls are very important, so let’s imagine that you decide to start doing that. However, some of them will be surprised, others will get hurt. Why is it so? Do you know how to shake hands with a girl? To shake hands with a man, you need firmness, confidence, and steadfastness. To shake a woman’s hand right, you should learn the art of shaking hands again.

Forget about the strength.

It’s a girl, not a guy, so do not be cruel to her. Instead of using the crab’s steel catch, shake her hand gently and easily. This means that you should not use your muscles and squeeze the female hand with your claw to make her cry. Shaking a woman’s hand is not a demonstration of strength but a demonstration of respect.

Yes, it’s unusual, but what can you do? You should get your courage and gently but confidently shake hands with the girl. You do not need to prove your superiority when shaking hands, you do not need to please her too much. You shake hands just to make it seem natural. Calm down, otherwise “the effect of sweaty palms” will say more about you than your poker face.

The size of the hand is important.

Do you have a giant hand? Then try to do your best not “to swallow” her hand so that she thinks she will never bring her limb back. Adapt your technique of shaking hands to different sizes. If the girl’s hand is small, then shake her fingers and only a part of the palm.

You need just some pressure. It should be not painful and inappropriate but quite sufficient to show that you are confident in your shake. However, take into account her needs.

Be gentle with your shaking hands and add a little grace. If you do that, then a woman (any woman) will think that you care about her, which means she will reciprocate. There is no romantic background in that, it’s just a large part of non-verbal communication, which embodies warmth and friendliness.

Remember that girls are not men.

Although the girls demand equal treatment to themselves, you still need to remember that you are very different. Girls are more fragile creatures, so if you shake hands, imagine that you take a little kitten in the palm of your hand. If you have a heart, then, you will be very careful with it, so remember that when you shake a woman’s hand.

Kiss her hand, if the situation requires that.

The situation does not always call for that, but if it is so, then be a man and kiss the lady’s hand. This behavior seems old-fashioned, but this does not negate the fact that this is the only way to handle girls properly. However, be careful: a hand kiss is appropriate in just a few situations. Firstly, in the case when you greet an elderly woman who still remembers that in her time that’s exactly how women were met. Secondly, kissing a hand is appropriate for a girl who, in relation to you, is at the stage of acquaintance within a romantic relationship. This will pleasantly surprise her. Thirdly, in the case when you like a heavy old-fashioned manner. However, you should better focus on the first two options, otherwise, you can be treated like a guy with oddities.