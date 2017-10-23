Unconfirmed reports indicate that Former Malawi President Dr. Joyce Banda together with people’s party (PP) will not contest in 2019 elections but rather will support Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera.

According to source, her Party will consider not fielding any presidential candidate in the next election of 2019.

Instead they will back MCP and Chakwera to take over government.

Many analysts warned DPP against fighting Joyce Banda that this may have some negative repercussions to their 2019 bid.

It is a well known fact now that Chakwera is getting more popular as he is the only strong force to challenge the DPP which has disappointed people.

This send chills in the DPP as they get weaker and weaker

Source: The Malawi Standard News Publications