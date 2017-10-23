A boy aged 11 identified as Davie Alfred Kantchentche has died after he got drowned in Lake Malawi in the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota.

According to the deceased’s father Mr. Martin Kantchentche, 76, on October 22 his son along with his friends went to the lake for swimming at Nkhomo fishing dock.

Confirming to Malawi24 Nkhotakota, police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said in the course of swimming the child went to the deep waters where he accidentally got drowned and died.

Efforts to rescue him by his friends were made but, unfortunately, he was already dead.

The matter was reported at Nkhotakota police station. Officers visited the scene of the incident along with medical personnel from Kapili health centre.

Postmortem conducted established that the death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning

Davie Alfred Kantchentche, 11, hailed from Kanjelewende village, in the area of senior Chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.