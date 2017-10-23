A parish priest at Lilkuni Parish has abandoned the parish after it was known that he was having a sexual relationship with wife of his cook.

According to our source, the relationship started a long time ago such that the woman`s husband learnt about the news but he was only waiting for the right time to catch the two.

On the day the husband verified the news, he lied to his wife that he was going to his home village and that he will return the following day.

After he left, he came back at midnight and found that his wife was not at home.

His child who was left alone disclosed to him that the priest came and took the woman around 8 o’clock.

When she returned in the morning, the husband severely beat the woman until she fled.

Reports indicate that the two have separated following the scandal and the parish priest has also fled from the area.