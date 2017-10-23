Lower Shire political heavyweight Sidik Mia has said that the October 17 by-elections showed that Malawians trust the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In his remarks, Mia said the elections showed that Malawians are seeing MCP, under Dr Chakwera, as the only hope for the country .

According to Mia, the elections revealed that Malawians are ready to usher in Malawi Congress Party as their next government to transform the country for the better.

“Malawians are seeing MCP, under Dr Chakwera , as the only hope for the country. I therefore appeal to few individuals within the party to stop putting their effort on petty and trivial issues.

“The by-elections outcome have sent a clear signal that Malawians are ready to give MCP a chance in 2019,” Mia added.

He further said all MCP members are united for a common purpose and stand strong against corruption.

“My fellow Malawians, MCP under Dr Chakwera, has and will execute a zero – tolerance policy against corruption. MCP under Chakwera will not harbour or shield corrupt individuals or cartels ,” Mia said.

The October 17 by-elections saw Malawi Congress Party winning 5 seats out of 6.

The country’s oldest party won in Nsanje Lalanje, Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies.

The party also won in Mtsiriza ward in Lilongwe and Ndirande Makata ward in Blantyre.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won in Dedza Makata ward only.