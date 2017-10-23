James Linyada of Galeta village, Traditional Authority Chekucheku in Neno is in police custody for calling a police officer a blood sucker.

According to police information, the suspect accused Constable Happy Kwisongole of Kabula Police Unit of being a blood sucker after he met her while she was going home from office.

“He stopped her on the way and started asking her some questions. Before long, the suspect started shouting ‘opopa magazi, opopa magazi’ on top of his voice such that people started rushing in with stones in hands ready to deal with the so called opopa magazi,” police reports say.

One of the people however rescued the officer after realising that she was a police officer based at Kabula Police Unit.

The matter was brought before Kabula Police and officers apprehended Linyada.

He is expected to appear before court soon to answer a charge of inciting violence.

Police have since warned members of the public to stop taking the law into their hands especially on rumours of blood suckers currently spreading across the southern part of Malawi.

The Police say they would not hesitate to arrest and bring to book such ill minded people.