Police in Lilongwe have arrested two women for beating and peeing on their fellow woman over gossiping issues.

The incident happened last week and the victimized woman has only been identified as Jean.

Reports say the victimized woman was spreading rumors that one of the women (arrested) is on ARV.

After being angered by the news, the women arranged themselves to teach Jean a lesson.

According to the video clip, Jean is seen laying on the floor naked while the women makes fun out of her by peeing on her as well as beating her.

The incident is said to have happened In Lilongwe at area 25 A.