The 71-year-old star, Sylvester Stallone aka Rambo posted a handsome Instagram of the brood which he captioned: ‘At an event last night with my wonderful daughters! Always a pleasure to spend time them!’. The post has put the internet to total halt.

Rambo was ever the proud papa Saturday Night in LA, where he enjoyed the evening with his three beautiful daughters; Sophia, 21, Sistine, 19, and Scarlet, 15.

The Rocky actor wrapped his arm around Sistine, who looked glam in a strapless black top and chic slacks.

She pulled her hair back while letting several loose strands frame her face. Later on the IMG model slung a cool leather jacket over her shoulders.