Real Madrid and Portugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been named the world’s best player, beating Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Paris St-Germain’s Neymar to the honour.

“Thanks a lot for voting for me. I mention Leo and Neymar, great to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my team-mates, my coach, they all support me all year…I am really glad, this is a great moment for me. I have fans all over the world” said Ronaldo who helped Real to a Champions League-La Liga double in 2016-17.

The Portuguese superstar defended the accolade which he won last year. This year’s award marks it the fourth time he has been crowned best male footballer in five years to match Messi’ who won it four times in a row between 2009 and 2012.