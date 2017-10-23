A widower since 2000, when his wife died giving birth to their second daughter, Gilbert Sanchez didn’t even come down from his tree-top home when his mother told him that she was too old to take proper care of his children, and that they didn’t even go to school anymore.

Even though everyone in La Paz knew Gilbert Sanchez’s story, no one did anything about it until an obscure article about him went viral on social media and was eventually picked up by major news outlets in the Philippines. They sent film crews to his village, and their coverage finally convinced local authorities to help the man’s family get him down from his tree.

On October 11th, a team of 50 people along with Gilbert’s family tried convincing him to come down voluntarily, one more time, after which they started cutting down the coconut tree with a chainsaw. It was a difficult operation, as one wrong move could make the difference between bringing the man down safely or killing him, but in the end, everything went as planned, and Gilbert was once again on solid ground, after three long years.

Videos doing the rounds on Facebook show Gilbert Sanchez’s body covered in blisters and insect bites. He also suffers from muscle atrophy and his spine has become deformed after so much time spent crouching in the coconut tree. But the man’s mind is by far the most damaged.

According to a psychiatrist’s initial assessment, the 47-year-old exhibits symptoms of psychosis, including delusions, hallucinations and the fear that someone is trying to kill him. He has been put on a medication, and will have to take it regularly in order to have a normal life.

Gilbert’s tragic story made quite an impact on Filipino social media, with many users asking how they could help him and his mother get their lives back on track.

A bank account in Winifreda Sanchez’s name was set up so people could donate whatever they could to their cause.