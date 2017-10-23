Police in the northern region district of Mzimba have arrested a 60 year old man and his son for allegedly being found in possession of an antique riffle and 17 rounds of live ammunition.

Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha confirmed the arrest in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Botha, the two Belton Mkandawire and his son John were arrested on Friday at Mbalachanda in the district.

Botha said criminal investigation officers stormed the house of the suspects where the gun and the ammunition were recovered.

The two will answer charges of possession of offensive weapons.