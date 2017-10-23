Police in Mangochi have arrested a 43-year old woman, Beatrice Chileka for spreading false rumors that there were blood suckers at St Augustine 2 Primary School in the district.

Reports say the woman heard rumors that learners at the school were locked up in class ready to be sucked blood.

The woman rushed to the school to rescue her standard 7 daughter.

Upon arrival, she discovered that the rumour was false since she found teachers busy teaching.

However, the woman decided to take her daughter home whilst spreading the false rumours to other learners that blood suckers were at the school premises ready to suck learners’ blood.

This did not go well with the learners who went on rampage to the extent of pelting stones on the head teacher’s house before marching on the streets.

Beatrice Chileka hails from M’baluku Village in Traditional Authority Chowe in the district and will answer charges of conduct likely to cause breach of peace contrary to section 181 of the penal code.