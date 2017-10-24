Nkhotakota magistrate court has commanded a 34-year-old man to pay a fine of K50, 000 after he was found with Indian hemp.

The convict identified as Harry George was told to pay the fine in default of 12 months jail term after being found guilty for possessing Indian Hemp without license which is contrary to section 19 (1) of the dangerous Act.

George was arrested on October 11 at Kaombe police checking point as he concealed the Indian hemp in a weaving basket, according to State prosecutor Cedric Cosmas.

Cosmas said 17 Kilograms of the drug was found in the basket.

George comes from Chawanje village in the area of Traditionla Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.