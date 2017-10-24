The Sand Music Festival is on without fail this coming weekend and will take place at Livingstonia Beach in Salima, organisers have said.

Musician Lucius Banda has revealed that one of the international acts, Congolese star Awilo Longomba, will jet into the country tomorrow.

Popularly known as Soldier, Lucius, who is the director of Impakt Events, organisers of the festival, said they were ready for the event.

“We are ready and we just want to let people know that we have prepared a lot of activities. We will also screen Town Monger, a movie by Kufewa Acrobatics. It will be full of fun,” Lucius said.

This promises to be another big event this summer, after the country experienced the Sound and Light concert in September at the same venue and Blantyre Arts Festival (Baf) early this month.

“Awilo jets in Wednesday (tomorrow), then the other international acts from Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will arrive on Thursday,” he said.

Lucius also said yesterday that South African artist Professor, would not be part of the festival.

“We indicated that he would be part of the festival but we decided otherwise because we already have Thulasizwe and DJ Stavo,” he said.

He also revealed that they have created two stages namely Kwilimbe and Chaphuka.

“Of course, we have not consulted their families but we thought we should name our stages after Paul Chaphuka, because it’s now 20 years since his death and this is part of celebrating his life and then Bernard Kwilimbe, who did a lot for the creative industry in the country,” Lucius said.

The festival to cost K15,00 for early bird and K20,000 on the door, will start on Friday and end on Sunday.

According to the schedule, Awilo, Thulasizwe from South Africa, D Naff from Namibia will perform on Chaphuka stage on Saturday.

General Kanene, Zimbabwe’s Seh Calaz and DJ Stavo will perform on the opening day on the Chaphuka stage.

The other artists performing at the festival include Patience Namadingo, Wendy Harawa, Tamanyawaka Chavula, Anthony Makondetsa, Black Missionaries, Galang’ombe Boys, Lucky Stars Band, Skeffa Chimoto, Great Angels Choir, Daughters Band, Saint, Lulu and Blaze.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)